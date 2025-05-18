Judges and civil servants: A post-retirement job remains a grey area

A striking similarity in statements made by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, just before he recently retired as chief justice of India, and his successor, Justice B R Gavai, is their emphasis on abjuring post-retirement assignments. It is unclear whether these suo motu positions were oblique criticisms of past chief justices, such as Justice Khanna’s predecessor Justice D Y Chandrachud’s defence of judges accepting post-retirement jobs in tribunals and similar institutions. Either way, both judges must be applauded for seeking to uphold a principle against a practice that may often raise ethical questions.

There are two elements to the issue: Accepting government