Justice delayed

No surprise, then, that access to justice is minimal: According to the repor

The India Justice Report (IJR), 2022, published under the aegis of Tata Trusts in collaboration with a group of sectoral experts, has underlined what every Indian has known for decades: That the justice system does not have the capacity to deliver for the average Indian, even less so for the poor or middle class. This is the refrain of the three IJR reports that have been published so far — the first two in 2019 and 2020 —confirming poor spending priorities by state governments and the Centre. The report said the justice system as a whole remained affected by low budgets and India’s per capita spend on free legal aid — for which 80 per cent of the population is eligible — was a meagre Rs 3.87 a year. Except Delhi and Chandigarh, both of which are Union Territories, no Union Territory or state spends more than 1 per cent of its annual outlay on the judiciary.