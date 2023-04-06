close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Justice delayed

India Justice Report points to low priority in state spending

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
gavel, court, law
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Justice Report (IJR), 2022, published under the aegis of Tata Trusts in collaboration with a group of sectoral experts, has underlined what every Indian has known for decades: That the justice system does not have the capacity to deliver for the average Indian, even less so for the poor or middle class. This is the refrain of the three IJR reports that have been published so far — the first two in 2019 and 2020 —confirming poor spending priorities by state governments and the Centre. The report said the justice system as a whole remained affected by low budgets and India’s per capita spend on free legal aid — for which 80 per cent of the population is eligible — was a meagre Rs 3.87 a year. Except Delhi and Chandigarh, both of which are Union Territories, no Union Territory or state spends more than 1 per cent of its annual outlay on the judiciary.
No surprise, then, that access to justice is minimal: According to the repor
Or

Also Read

DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9

A fresh beginning

Judiciary vs govt: The more things change, the more they remain the same

Justice B V Nagarathna: Stickler for law who will break a glass ceiling

SC dismisses plea to block Justice Chandrachud's appointment as next CJI

An unexpected pause

Monitoring dam safety

Increasing efficiency

Finland's Nato moment

Impending slowdown

Topics : justice | Indian Judiciary | Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sealing green power for homes and firms

green power
5 min read
Premium

Defining India-US relations

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Justice delayed

gavel, court, law
3 min read
Premium

An unexpected pause

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

FMCG
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
1 min read
Premium

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

An unexpected pause

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
3 min read
Premium

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

FMCG
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon