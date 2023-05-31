Justice demands

Reports pointed out the shifting goalposts of the protesting

As three of India’s top wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar on Tuesday, many hoped that despite Sunday’s incident — where the police dragged and detained the wrestlers as they planned to march to the new Parliament building — the government would appeal to them to desist. It was also hoped that the government would renew its promise of a fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. No such appeal was forthcoming. On Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur not only urged the wrestlers to be patient with the police investigation and not take any steps that might undermine sports, but also suggested that the participation of political leaders and trade unions in their protests had politicised their cause.