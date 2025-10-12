Known unknowns in Gaza: Lack of clarity mars Trump's ambitious peace plan

Despite the celebrations erupting when United States (US) President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, signs of the 20-point peace plan fraying at the edges are already evident. Hamas leaders have announced that they will not be involved in the official signing of the peace plan, which Mr Trump will be attending with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and various world leaders in attendance at Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. Hamas has described the plan, drawn up between Israel and the US without Hamas participation, as “absurd”. As Palestinians return to their pulverised homes from areas that the