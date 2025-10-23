Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Labelling like it is: ORS label ban should spark rethink on other products

Labelling like it is: ORS label ban should spark rethink on other products

ORS is basically a medically formulated mixture of water, glucose, and essential electrolytes such as sodium and potassium

FSSAI
premium

This advisory should encourage other standard-setting and enforcement agencies to raise the stringency in labelling laws.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The advisory from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), banning manufacturers of food and beverages from using the term “oral rehydration solution” (ORS), has not come a day too soon. The result of an eight-year-old campaign by paediatricians and health experts, the advisory proscribes the use of the term in product names, labels, and trademarks, or even as a prefix or a suffix. Only medicinal ORS products that conform to standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and are sold in pharmacies will be permitted to use the term. This advisory will not only go
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment FSSAI Food safety
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon