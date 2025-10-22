Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Labour reform 2.0: India's digital blueprint for jobs and inclusion

Labour reform 2.0: India's digital blueprint for jobs and inclusion

To harness this shift, the Shram Shakti Niti draft outlines a series of interventions to bridge the divide between skill and opportunity

labour policy
premium

India’s draft labour policy, Shram Shakti Niti, seeks to build a tech-driven, inclusive workforce ecosystem amid AI disruption, informality, and shifting job patterns. (Picture: AI generated image)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Labour and Employment’s draft national labour policy, Shram Shakti Niti, has the right intentions. It aims to build a fair, inclusive, and future-ready system where every worker — formal, informal, or gig — has access to dignity, protection, and opportunity. The ministry’s role is redefined as an “employment facilitator”, using digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to connect workers, employers, and training institutions seamlessly. It recognises that India’s labour market is experiencing structural shifts, driven by digitisation, green transitions, and new employment forms such as gig work and platform work, and in this direction, the plan to
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion labour Law Labour Ministry gig economy indian workers labour reforms social security workforce
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon