Labour reforms

Over 40 central and 100 state laws governing labour relations exist in India, regulating various aspects of the subject, such as resolution of industrial disputes, working conditions, social security, and wages. Over the years, the multiplicity of labour laws in the country, with several archaic provisions, inconsistent definitions, and ambiguities, made compliance difficult and messy. Apart from multiplicity, the complexity of the labour laws was hindering industrial growth in India. To address the issue, the government took a bold step in terms of simplifying labour laws into four comprehensive labour codes. Of the 44 existing central laws,