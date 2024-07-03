Lagging indicator

Corporate India’s record on gender parity in the workplace has never been optimal. Narrowed down to the boardroom and senior management, two recent studies highlight India’s distance to horizon on this key marker of cultural progress. One by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) found that India Inc, with women’s share of top and middle management at 20 per cent, lagged global average of 33 per cent (as of 2019). Another analysis by Business Standard showed that India’s women directors were paid nearly 40 per cent less on average than men in the same role.