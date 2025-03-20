Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Lessons from a pandemic: Honest reckoning can prepare India for next crisis

Lessons from a pandemic: Honest reckoning can prepare India for next crisis

An honest reckoning can prepare India for the next crisis

Lockdown in Mumbai
Premium

Lockdown in Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

March 24 marks five years since the Union government announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Memories of the two years that followed may have faded from the public discourse. But the management of this first global public-health crisis since World War II holds lessons that could be usefully codified into a set of standard procedures for pandemics that leading epidemiologists predict are likely to rise in frequency in our increasingly globalised world. Doing so demands an honest reckoning of missteps and successes. No country was adequately prepared for the pandemic, including those
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment World Health Organization

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon