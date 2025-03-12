Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Lessons from the dotcom bubble burst still relevant in AI age 25 yrs later

Lessons from the dotcom bubble burst still relevant in AI age 25 yrs later

India's tech economy matured during the boom-bust cycle with investors waking up to India's advantages in providing information-technology (IT) services to the world

Market crash
Premium

Image: Freepik

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exactly 25 years ago, in March 2000, global stock markets hit record highs and then proceeded to collapse, correcting deeply through the next three years. The driver for the bull run was optimism about the internet economy — the so-called dotcom boom. The proximate cause for the correction was investors realising that dotcom stocks were massively overvalued, thus leading to the bubble bursting. The correction continued as events like the terrorist attack on Manhattan’s World Trade Center on September 9, 2001, changed the world. The subsequent invasion of Afghanistan spooked investors and retarded the recovery of the global economy.
 
India’s
Topics : Stock Market Business Standard Editorial Comment Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon