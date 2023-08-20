Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Leveraging technology

Telcos will need to review 5G- specific tariffs

5g
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Since the mega spectrum auction a year ago, India has made significant progress in the rollout of 5G telecom services. But the lack of verifiable use cases is coming in the way of fast adoption of cutting-edge technology that promises a whole new universe for enterprises and businesses across sectors. 5G services, which basically mean mobile internet at about 10 times the speed of 4G, were launched in India on October 1, 2022, within two months of the spectrum auction that generated revenues worth Rs 1.5 trillion. Although industry stakeholders have cited numerous use cases in sectors such as healthcare, education, consumer goods, onl

Also Read

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

TPV Technology launches Philips TAB8967 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: Details

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion by June 7: IT Minister

Lifting Punjab's 'Kohrra'

Off-track finances

Message from the mountains

Unhealthy prescription

Margin trends

Topics : science & technology 5G technology

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon