Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Lingering debt danger: External debt levels dangerously high globally

Lingering debt danger: External debt levels dangerously high globally

The IDR focuses specifically on external debt and classifies countries by income level

debt fund
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During the pandemic, another contagion besides Covid-19 threatened to ravage the world: A sovereign debt crisis. Several indebted countries, including many in Africa and also one in India’s neighbourhood, seemed on the brink of a default. That immediate threat of default and destabilisation receded, and the subject of sovereign debt was quietly deprioritised in global governance. But a recent World Bank report shows that might have been a mistake. The International Debt Report (IDR) makes for a disturbing read.
 
The IDR focuses specifically on external debt and classifies countries by income level. For low- and middle-income countries in general, the
Topics : Debt World Bank report Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon