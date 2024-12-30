MAGA vs techies: Trump's H-1B dilemma exposes ideological fault lines

The recent war of words over H-1B visas offers early signs of the unpredictable nature of the second Trump administration. The disagreement, played out over Elon Musk-owned X, pitted Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) hardliners against the tech billionaires who supported his re-election, led by Mr Musk and his billionaire colleague in the Department of Government Efficiency Vivek Ramaswamy. Ironically, the sparking point of this MAGA civil war was the criticism by anti-immigrant, anti-Islamic influencer Laura Loomer over Mr Trump’s appointment of Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy in his administration.

Mr Krishnan favours