Make for the world: India must leverage Apple's shift from China

It was reported over the weekend that Apple intended to shift to India — from China — the production of all iPhones meant to be shipped to the United States (US). The reasoning behind the reported shift is not difficult to understand. Although the tariff turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump has targeted all trading partners, particularly those with a considerable surplus, he has singled out China. In recent days, the US has said that the punitive tariffs on China are unsustainable, but it is clear that trade with China will remain at risk. Thus, it makes sense for