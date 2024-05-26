Making Incredible India work

India’s 39th ranking in the World Economic Forum’s latest biannual Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) indicates below-par performance in a high-potential business opportunity. The country has the largest travel and tourism sector in South Asia and scores as the TTDI’s top lower-middle income economy, the study, which covered 119 nations, noted. This ranking is not strictly comparable with the 2019 study, in which India stood at 54. This is because of changes in index parameters. But several data subsets suggest that the country has recovered since the pandemic. For instance, India is among only three countries in the top