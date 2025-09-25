Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Maritime ambitions: New policy can increase capacity substantially

Maritime ambitions: New policy can increase capacity substantially

Straddling major global shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, India can serve as a hub for trade, logistics, and vessel maintenance

Ship, maritime
premium

Modern shipbuilding requires precision engineering, automation, digital-design tools, and adherence to global environmental standards.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet’s approval of a ₹69,725 crore package for the shipbuilding and maritime sector will boost India’s capabilities. Structured around four pillars, including strengthening domestic maritime capacity, enabling long-term financing, developing shipyards, and building human capital, the package is ambitious in scope. It also aligns with broader national goals of energy efficiency and sustainable growth. Nearly 95 per cent of India’s foreign trade by volumes passes through maritime routes. Its geography also offers an advantage. Straddling major global shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, India can serve as a hub for trade, logistics, and vessel maintenance. Yet India’s shipbuilding
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Union Cabinet Shipbuilding maritime sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon