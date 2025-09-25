Maritime ambitions: New policy can increase capacity substantially

The Union Cabinet’s approval of a ₹69,725 crore package for the shipbuilding and maritime sector will boost India’s capabilities. Structured around four pillars, including strengthening domestic maritime capacity, enabling long-term financing, developing shipyards, and building human capital, the package is ambitious in scope. It also aligns with broader national goals of energy efficiency and sustainable growth. Nearly 95 per cent of India’s foreign trade by volumes passes through maritime routes. Its geography also offers an advantage. Straddling major global shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, India can serve as a hub for trade, logistics, and vessel maintenance. Yet India’s shipbuilding