Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

Market expectations

Global factors may drive markets in the new Samvat

Indian market, markets
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nifty and the Sensex have gained 9.5 per cent since last Diwali, which is a reasonable return in uncertain circumstances. Smaller indices have done better. The NSE500 is up by over 12 per cent and the Smallcap index 40 per cent. India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy. This is hardly cause for celebration, however, because a combination of weak growth, high inflation, and geopolitical stress has affected growth across the globe. The Ukraine war continues and the renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to fears of energy-supply disruption. The resulting spike in crude oil and gas prices has added to inflationary pressures and can increase the trade deficit.

While the US, EU, and UK are suffering

Also Read

Samvat 2079: Mid, Small-cap indices set to post 2nd best show in 9 years

TMS Ep561: Air pollution, Bihar caste survey, Samvat 2080, Rafah crossing

Markets kickoff Samvat 2080 on bullish note; Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.5%

Samvat 2080: Volatility ahead; Will Sensex top 72K or test 58K first?

Samvat 2079: Bond yields soften, rupee stable despite falling to fresh lows

Message for Beijing

Occupation hazards

Emerging resilience

Shifting targets

Bihar's poverty problem

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty NSE Indices india market Samvat

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon