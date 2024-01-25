Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mass mobility

FAME-III will drive low-emission public transport

electric buses, Mytrah Mobility
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the second edition of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) about to end in March, the government is reportedly drawing up the contours of FAME-III, focused on mass mobility. The plan is to replace 800,000 diesel buses, which account for one-third of the buses on the road, with electric buses to make public-transport systems more environmentally sustainable. The shift in focus to mass mobility, which delivers better emission outcomes than personal mobility solutions do, is a good decision. To this end, the government is reportedly planning more than halving FAME funds for e-two-wheelers on grounds

Also Read

Here's what we know so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

A rational call

Sunroof power

China's long stumble

The rural push

Regulating coaching centres

Topics : FAME Ola electric mass mobility Electric Vehicles automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon