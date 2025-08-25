Maverick diplomacy: The US ambassador's appointment is problematic

The appointment of Sergio Gor, White House personnel chief, as United States ambassador to India and special envoy on South and Central Asian affairs, subject to Senate confirmation, has presented New Delhi with a new set of challenges to navigate vis-à-vis its fraught relations with the Donald Trump administration. The appointment is remarkable for several reasons and demands a cautious response from the Indian government. First, Mr Gor, 38, has no diplomatic or overseas experience that would have made him an automatic choice for a posting in a country of the size and complexity as India. His rise to prominence