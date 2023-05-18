Measuring success

In another attempt to boost electronics manufacturing, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for IT hardware with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, compared to the previous allocation of Rs 7,325 crore. The scheme is aimed at incentivising the production of devices such as laptops, tablets, personal computers, and edge computing devices in the country. The tenure of the scheme has also been increased to six years from four years. The average incentive has been enhanced to 5 per cent compared to 2 per cent offered in the previous version of the scheme. Companies using local components will now get additional incentives. At the aggregate level, the incentive could go up to 8-9 per cent of incremental sales. With the modified scheme, the government expects an investment of Rs 2,430 crore in the sector during the given period. It also expects the revised scheme to create 75,000 direct jobs and boost production by Rs 3.35 trill
