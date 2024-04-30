Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Message from US campuses

Suppressing protests may be politically self-defeating

Protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US (Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)
Premium

Protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US (Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a reprisal of student protests against the Vietnam War more than half a century ago, the Israel-Hamas war is sparking demonstrations on campuses around the world. Signs of discontent with the Biden administration’s policies on the Israel-Hamas war have been building for the past six months. Last week, Columbia hit the headlines when the university’s president called in the New York police to clear pro-Palestinian protestors from campus. Following the arrest of 108 demonstrators, including professors, the protests have spread to at least 50 other campuses that include Yale; the University of Texas, Austin; the University of California, Berkeley;
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment West Bank Donald Trump campus hiring Vietnam War Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon