Microsoft Excel at 40: From spreadsheets to AI-powered data analysis

The two most commonly used computer programs in the world are Microsoft (MS) Word and Microsoft Excel. Indeed, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella believes Excel is the best consumer product the tech giant has ever made. Despite the availability of multiple, free word processing and spreadsheet programs, billions of users are still willing to pay for these MS flagships, and Excel in particular remains the dominant player across office and personal computing ecosystems. Version 1.0 of Microsoft Excel was rolled out on September 30, 1985, about 40 years ago. Ironically, it was written for the Mac platform because Lotus