Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Microsoft Excel at 40: From spreadsheets to AI-powered data analysis

Microsoft Excel at 40: From spreadsheets to AI-powered data analysis

Over the decades, Excel has suffered its share of absurd glitches, sometimes with users inadvertently triggering inappropriate functions

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The two most commonly used computer programs in the world are Microsoft (MS) Word and Microsoft Excel. Indeed, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella believes Excel is the best consumer product the tech giant has ever made. Despite the availability of multiple, free word processing and spreadsheet programs, billions of users are still willing to pay for these MS flagships, and Excel in particular remains the dominant player across office and personal computing ecosystems. Version 1.0 of Microsoft Excel was rolled out on September 30, 1985, about 40 years ago. Ironically, it was written for the Mac platform because Lotus
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Excel Industries Microsoft

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon