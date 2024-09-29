Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Mine over matter: Critical mineral policy must address industry needs

Mine over matter: Critical mineral policy must address industry needs

Creating a responsive enabling environment for the critical mineral mining industry is the key to ensuring that this vital business does not go the way of previous governments' oil exploration policy

Critical minerals
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has offered manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs), mobile phones, solar panels, and other renewable-energy equipment significant incentives and subsidies. Critical to the operations of such manufacturers is an uninterrupted and robust supply chain of critical minerals that power these industries — lithium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten and graphite, cadmium, chromium, and so on. Building domestic sources of these minerals, then, is essential not only to ensure that climate-change goals are met but that India can build a degree of security and competitive advantage in manufacturing these products of the future. Set against these objectives, which involve
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion mines Metals & minerals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon