Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Mission improbable: Donald Trump's movie tariff proposals defy logic

Mission improbable: Donald Trump's movie tariff proposals defy logic

The notion of making Hollywood great again stems from the same concerns Mr Trump expresses for manufacturing: Jobs for production-related services, which have moved overseas.

Hollywood
Premium

The US has consistently run a trade surplus in movies. According to one estimate, in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, the US had a $15.3 billion trade surplus from films. (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump’s tariff wars on the global goods trade were launched on the assumption that the United States (US) suffered because it ran huge deficits with most countries, so protective duties would bring investment and jobs back to the States. Most economists have described his reasoning as seriously flawed. It doesn’t require academic experts, however, to see the President’s decision to levy a 100 per cent tariff on films made in foreign countries as objectively irrational. Mr Trump appears to think that the US film industry has been “decimated” and has acted on the advice of one of
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Trump tariffs Hollywood

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon