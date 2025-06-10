Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Mission space: Isro to gain immensely from Axiom-4 with Gaganaut experience

Mission space: Isro to gain immensely from Axiom-4 with Gaganaut experience

Isro trained Group Captain Shukla for the ISS mission and this is important since it has never run a manned mission (India's first man in space, back in 1984, was trained in the Soviet cosmonaut prog)

The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than Spring 2025.
premium

Axiom Mission 4 crew from left to right: Tibor Kapu of Hungary, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland. | Photo: SpaceX

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s piloting of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will enable India’s first Gaganaut to gain hands-on experience of handling a spacecraft and spending a long sojourn in space. Group Captain Shukla will pilot the Falcon spacecraft, which has been designed and built by SpaceX. Axiom-4, which runs under the aegis of the foundation Axiom Space, features a four-person team from India, Poland, Hungary, and the United States (US). It will carry out over 60 scientific experiments, devised by scientists from 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, and several European
Topics : ISRO Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion India space mission
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon