Home / Economy / News / Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

Passenger traffic rose 6% in FY25, driven by growth in both reserved and unreserved categories while revenue rose 50% since FY20 on the back of premium train services

Passengers travelling in sleeper class have also seen a reduction over the past two years.

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Passenger volume on the Indian Railways increased by 6 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), riding on a 5 per cent rise in the reserved ticket category and 6.2 per cent growth in unreserved passenger volume.
 
The Railways has been seeing a resurgence in passenger travel since its halt due to the Covid lockdown. For the first time in five years, the total passenger count crossed 7 billion. However, it is still below pre-Covid volumes.
 
Historical data (since 2011) show that the Railways was carrying over 8 billion passengers for a decade before the lockdown, with peak volume in FY13 (8.49 billion passengers).
 
 
Since most of the passenger reduction is in the non-suburban segment, revenue has seen an almost 50 per cent rise since FY20 at ₹75,215 crore. 

With the introduction of premium trains such as the Vande Bharat, railway revenue from chair car services has risen nearly four times in four years to ₹₹4,400 crore.
 
According to officials, long-distance sleeper Vande Bharats, once introduced, will spur even higher revenue generation in the long-distance segments.

Topics : Indian Railways Indian Railway Railway Budget train passengers

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

