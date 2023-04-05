Monitoring dam safety

With more than 5,740 large dams and countless other barrages, India is now placed thir

Even after the enactment of the Dam Safety Act in 2021, the threat to the life, property, and livelihood of millions of people from dam-related perils remains unabated. This is clear from the latest report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water, which points out though 234 large dams are 100-300 years old, none has been decommissioned. In fact, retiring a dam has seldom been deemed an option in India even if the structure turns highly hazardous — as is the case with the nearly 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, which is not being replaced with a new one despite having been declared unsafe by the Kerala government. Decommissioning vulnerable dams is now common practice to avert dam-related disasters in developed countries, notably in Europe and the US. India, too, should follow suit, paying heed to the parliamentary panel’s sane counsel in this regard.