Monsoon dependence

Message from the mountains

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

The Union government is backing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with measures to contain inflation. After having indicated that it was willing to use trade policy to contain prices, the government last week decided to impose an export duty on onions. This, however, was not the first step. The government recently imposed restrictions on exports of rice and the stockholding of some other food items, such as pulses. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate nonetheless increased to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent for July, and is expected to remain above the central bank’s tolerance band for August as well. Since the rat

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com