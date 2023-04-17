close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mr Malik's revelations

Govt must offer credible responses

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Satya Pal Malik
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In his wide-ranging interview with The Wire, former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik raised two points that urgently deserve a full explanation from the government. Most of Mr Malik’s personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be ignored, reflecting as they do the disgruntlement of a sidelined maven. But in at least two cases, he offers revelations of specific incidents that took place during his tenure as governor of the state (August 2018 to October 2019) when it was under President’s Rule. Both raise serious concerns about the government’s handling of the situation. One points to an egregious cover-up and the other raises points to a wilful suppression of constitutional norms. In the first, Mr Malik said the home ministry had refused the Central Reserve Police Force’s request for five aircraft to ferry personnel in the state in response to intelligence it had received. As a result, jawans were forced to make the journey by
Or

Also Read

Explained: What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Investment conundrum

Lula in charge

Disappointing numbers

Tech for governance

Future of exports

Covid's endemic challenges

Monsoon variables

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment | Home Ministry

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Future of exports, tech for governance, and more

globalisation, trade, corporate
1 min read
Premium

DGFT should make good notable omissions

trade, export, import
3 min read
Premium

A G20 opportunity for millets

Millet
5 min read
Premium

How can Indian firms become strong?

globalisation, trade, corporate
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The F word in Indian banking

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
7 min read
Premium

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit
6 min read
Premium

How can Indian firms become strong?

globalisation, trade, corporate
6 min read
Premium

Tech for governance

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
Premium

A G20 opportunity for millets

Millet
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon