Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / New AI guidelines will chart India's path to responsible innovation

New AI guidelines will chart India's path to responsible innovation

For India, the stakes are high. Exercising restraint while promoting innovation requires a delicate balance

EY, artificial intelligence
premium

Voluntary compliance will hold only if companies act with responsibility.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s “Governance Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence” (AI), released recently by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, marks an important milestone in how the country envisions AI governance. In the absence of a dedicated AI law, these guidelines represent a pragmatic step towards anticipatory governance, one that seeks to manage risks without stifling innovation. Rather than replicate Western models of precautionary regulation, India is crafting a homegrown framework that aligns trust, innovation, and inclusion as mutually reinforcing principles. At the heart of this new architecture are the seven guiding sutras, or principles — trust, people-first design, innovation over
Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon