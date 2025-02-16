Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / New phase in India-US ties: India will have to deal with unpredictability

New phase in India-US ties: India will have to deal with unpredictability

Mr Modi's visit will have attempted to convey that, unlike the troublesome Europeans, India is a far more congenial partner for an America being remade by a second Trump term

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

High on New Delhi’s list of objectives prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington would have been the need to demonstrate that India is a willing and active partner for the new administration, led by President Donald Trump. Indeed, while Mr Trump was welcoming Mr Modi to Washington, his vice-president was speaking at the Munich Security Conference — a speech that effectively laid out the many ways in which the new dispensation in the US disagreed with its allies in Europe. Mr Modi’s visit will have attempted to convey that, unlike the troublesome Europeans, India is a far
Topics : Donald Trump Business Standard Editorial Comment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon