New tariff threat: Additional duties on exports will raise risks for India

The Trump administration has particularly targeted India over its imports of Russian oil by imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff. It is charging a 50 per cent tariff on about 55 per cent of goods imported from India. Notably, the US did not target China, the largest importer of Russian energy with much deeper trade ties with Russia, largely because of China’s ability to retaliate. Thus, it is possible that, armed with new legal authority, the Trump administration will put more pressure on India. According to reports, India’s import of Russian oil has declined significantly. India’s daily purchase at the beginning of January was reported to be worth 72.92 million euros compared to the high peak of 189.07 million in July 2023.

Since prices of crude oil have been relatively soft, Indian importers could have moved away from Russian oil with comparative ease. Given what is at stake and the track record of the Trump administration, Indian oil importers should be appropriately advised by the government. As an expert aptly noted in this newspaper, a 500 per cent tariff will effectively shut out India’s exports to the US. India enjoyed a goods trade surplus of $45.8 billion in 2024 on exports of $87.3 billion. India also exported services worth $41.6 billion during the year, and ran a small deficit. It is not clear how the US government would impose tariffs on services. It has been argued that it might put pressure on US companies importing Indian services, possibly through additional taxes.