No auction for satellite spectrum; Trai tasked with pricing strategy

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s recent statement that satellite spectrum will be administratively allocated has brought clarity that auction is ruled out, reaffirming the global norm of shared satellite spectrum. The ball is now in the court of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to settle the pricing matter. With auction out of the way, Trai has to create a formula on how to allocate spectrum and at what price. The telecom regulator will also have to address a contentious issue on whether the rules guiding the rural and urban satellite service providers will be the