No further delay

It has been almost a year since the Supreme Court ordered the government to put on hold all sedition trials and stop registering cases under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code until it had completed a review of the provision. The order was seen as a reprieve for politicians, activists, journalists, and dissidents arrested under this law; they can now formally seek bail for this hitherto non-bailable law, which carries a penalty of imprisonment between three years and a life term with or without a fine. As such, the apex court’s order last year was widely regarded as a prelude to its repeal. Now, those hopes appear to be dimming with the government informing the Supreme Court that its consultations with stakeholders were at “an advanced stage”. The hearing of the case, filed by two journalists in February 2021, challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A, has now been adjourned till the second week of August. This delay by the government leaves in limb

Or