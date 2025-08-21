Nuclear energy can help power India's economic growth, private push welcome

The Union government’s plans to end decades-long state monopoly over uranium mining, import, processing, and nuclear-power generation, opening the door for private firms to participate, mark a significant shift in the sector. The policy shift, first signalled in the Union Budget, builds on the country’s ambitious goal of scaling up nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatts (Gw) by 2047. Accordingly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a Nuclear Energy Mission with an allocation of ₹20,000 crore, aimed at raising nuclear-power capacity from the current 8.18 Gw. These recent developments mark a belated but necessary recognition of nuclear energy’s role