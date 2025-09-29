One for the girls: Poor sex ratio underlines Delhi's social regression

One of India’s most prosperous states with the country’s second-highest literacy rate has demonstrated why higher income and education do not necessarily translate into progressive social attitudes. The Annual Report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi, released last week, reveals that the state that houses the national capital has seen an alarming drop in the sex ratio for the fourth consecutive year. From 933 females per 1,000 males in 2020, the ratio fell to 920 in 2024. This has come after a steady rise for eight years from 2012 to 2020. Experts have explained multiple reasons