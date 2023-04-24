close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Opening up space

New policy will increase private participation

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Isro
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Space Policy 2023 emphasises the paradigm shift that occurred in 2020, when the government decided to actively encourage private entities to enter space. The policy encourages collaborations and partnerships with industry and academia. It delineates the roles of three key entities. These are the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). Isro will focus on developing new technologies, systems, and research and development. It will also share technologies, products, processes, and best practices with non-government entities (NGEs) and government companies. The operational aspect of Isro’s missions will be handled by NSIL, a public-sector undertaking that will interface with industry and commercialise Isro technology. NSIL will therefore be a go-between in enabling private industry participation in the space economy. IN-SPACe is to be a single-window agency for au
Or

Also Read

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Laboured movements

Quantum leap

Favourable terms

Fit for influence

Let start-ups live

Topics : BS Opinion space technology Space Law

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

How to build your personal brand

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
5 min read
Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

russia, russia-india, india, export
1 min read
Premium

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Artists perform at the closing ceremony of Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2023 recently held in Dwarka.
6 min read
Premium

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

russia, russia-india, india, export
6 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read
Premium

Quantum leap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Favourable terms

HDFC, FPI
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon