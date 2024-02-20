Sensex (    %)
                        
Opportunity lost

Farmers' rejection of govt scheme is disappointing

farmers protest
Premium

Representative image

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rejection by farmers’ representatives of the government’s proposal to buy the marketable surplus of five non-wheat/non-rice crops over the next five years at their minimum support prices (MSPs) is a lost opportunity to find middle ground between the strikers’ maximalist demands and the Centre’s fiscal capabilities. The government’s latest offer entailed buying masoor (lentil), urad (black gram), arhar (pigeon pea), maize, and cotton over the next five years at their declared MSPs from those farmers who would switch to these crops from wheat and paddy. The purchases under this scheme were open-ended — there were no quantitative restrictions —

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment farmers minimum support price Nafed Cotton Corporation of India

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

