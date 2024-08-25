Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Out for delivery: E-commerce policy should aim to enhance competition

Out for delivery: E-commerce policy should aim to enhance competition

It must provide a level playing field and not differentiate between platforms based on ownership and investment. A neutral policy will help boost investment, create jobs, and increase consumer welfare

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
Premium

Photo: Pexels

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After expressing concern about e-commerce platforms’ growth and potential impact on the retail sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal clarified last week the government was not against e-commerce but was focused on ensuring fair competition between online and physical retailers. He also underlined that it was important for online retailers to comply with the rules. While Mr Goyal did well to spell out the government’s position, the issue of online vs offline retail will continue to be debated. It may also require the government to adjust its policies in a way that does not stifle

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon