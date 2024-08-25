Out for delivery: E-commerce policy should aim to enhance competition

After expressing concern about e-commerce platforms’ growth and potential impact on the retail sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal clarified last week the government was not against e-commerce but was focused on ensuring fair competition between online and physical retailers. He also underlined that it was important for online retailers to comply with the rules. While Mr Goyal did well to spell out the government’s position, the issue of online vs offline retail will continue to be debated. It may also require the government to adjust its policies in a way that does not stifle