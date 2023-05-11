close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Out of focus

State interference in culture is self-defeating

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
The Kerala Story
Premium

Source: @adah_ki_adah/ Instagram

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than its content and messaging, the controversy around The Kerala Story, an unexpected box office hit in parts of India, highlights the problematic policy of state interference in cultural affairs in a democracy as deeply multicultural and argumentative as India. These interventions have taken two forms: Either an outright ban as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has decreed or tacit political encouragement via entertainment tax breaks on cinema tickets as the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have done. Both represent extreme responses that sit uncomfortably with the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, on the one hand, and the arm’s length relationship that political leaders should ideally establish with cultural affairs. As veteran actor Shabana Azmi pointed out, since the film had been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, which comes under the Ministry of Information an
Or

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

'The Kerala Story' controversy: Why are state leaders mulling for a ban?

Cinema in the republic of hurt sentiments: The Kerala Story and more

Resolution realities

Fortifying food security

Increasing costs

Long-festering problem

Stressing stability

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Politics

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Resolution realities

Go First
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read
Premium

Signals from Jantar Mantar

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
4 min read
Premium

Balancing regulatory approaches

Regulation
6 min read
Premium

Fortifying food security

World Trade Organisation, WTO
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Balancing regulatory approaches

Regulation
6 min read
Premium

Signals from Jantar Mantar

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
4 min read
Premium

Increasing costs

Analysts attribute the poor corporate earnings to a slowdown in aggregate demand in the economy
3 min read
Premium

Fortifying food security

World Trade Organisation, WTO
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon