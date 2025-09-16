Paths forward for trade: Even contentious issues can be resolved

In spite of various statements made by senior officials in the United States’ administration — statements attacking India’s position on trade — it is clear that negotiations are still underway to resolve the impasse caused by the cumulative 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian exports by American President Donald Trump. A team of negotiators led by Assistant United States Trade Negotiator Brendan Lynch is in New Delhi to discuss possible paths forward. While the Union commerce ministry has said this meeting does not represent the beginning of another round of negotiations, it is clear that there is still hope