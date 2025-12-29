PM's internship scheme shows ambition, but demand tells a different story

The reasons cited by the government are revealing. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has acknowledged that the year-long duration of internships, limited alignment between candidates’ interests and the roles offered, and eligibility concerns, such as the age criterion, have affected participation. For many candidates, particularly from smaller towns, moving to other places, even if the distance involved is short, for modestly paid internships carries real opportunity costs. There is also an inherent tension in how the PMIS is positioned. While the scheme is framed as a programme on skilling and exposure, the government has repeatedly clarified that it is not designed to guarantee placements. Yet, in a labour market marked by high youth unemployment and underemployment, the absence of a credible employment pathway weakens the scheme’s appeal. The fact that companies may, at their discretion, offer jobs after assessing interns’ suitability does little to offset this uncertainty. The state-wise data from the pilot further underscores the uneven outcomes. While some states have seen high numbers of internship opportunities or offers, these have not consistently translated into a take-up. This divergence suggests that the bottleneck lies not in supply or initial interest but in the conversion of offers into meaningful participation, precisely the stage at which the design of a scheme matters most.