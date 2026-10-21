Policy disconnect

Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Starlink and Jio Satellite have all been granted the licence to operate satellite-broadband service in India, but they cannot commercially launch operations without security clearance from the government. Eutelsat OneWeb is reported to have got the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence way back in 2021. Jio Satellite got its licence in 2022, while Starlink was able to make the cut in 2025. The fact that the companies armed with the requisite licence are unable to launch commercial operations is a matter of concern and frustration for businesses. Granting licences and then making businesses wait for the security nod, stretching over years, signifies an adverse regulatory environment. This is especially true when the government wants to intensify its reform trajectory, enabling ease of business and enhancing flow of foreign investments. To help realise the goals of satellite communications, the government departments and agencies must act in sync with one another rather than as individual power centres working in silos. While the licence — GMPCS — came from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), other approvals for satcom are granted by the Department of Space (DoS), Ministry of Home Affairs, and security agencies. In the case of Starlink, it’s been under scrutiny over its alleged role in the Russia-Ukraine war through its communication network.