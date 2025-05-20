Power to the market: Public listing may push state utilities to reform

In theory, the plan to list state-owned power utilities — generation, transmission, and distribution — is a good idea. Market listing will enforce transparency and financial discipline on a sector that has been opaque in its functioning and prey to political rather than commercial considerations for decades. It is encouraging that state-owned power utilities have evinced an interest in raising funds through this route, where the requirements of quarterly financial reporting will enforce a level of disclosure that would certainly be novel to these enterprises. Linked to this exercise is the real challenge for state-owned power companies: To subject themselves