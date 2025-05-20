Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Power to the market: Public listing may push state utilities to reform

Power to the market: Public listing may push state utilities to reform

In terms of valuation, however, the sector as a whole remains vulnerable to the political exigencies of the state-owned discoms

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership
Premium

These wholly state-owned entities have long been subject to strictures on supplying free or heavily subsidised power to certain groups of consumers, principally farmers

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In theory, the plan to list state-owned power utilities — generation, transmission, and distribution — is a good idea. Market listing will enforce transparency and financial discipline on a sector that has been opaque in its functioning and prey to political rather than commercial considerations for decades. It is encouraging that state-owned power utilities have evinced an interest in raising funds through this route, where the requirements of quarterly financial reporting will enforce a level of disclosure that would certainly be novel to these enterprises. Linked to this exercise is the real challenge for state-owned power companies: To subject themselves
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon