Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Powering farms: Scaling up PM-KUSUM is smart climate and energy strategy

Powering farms: Scaling up PM-KUSUM is smart climate and energy strategy

With about ₹34,000 crore earmarked, the scheme envisages the setting up of 1.4 million standalone solar agricultural pumps and the solarisation of 3.5 million grid-connected agriculture pumps

solar panel
premium

If Phase 2 of PM-KUSUM can match or even exceed the scale of Phase 1, India can harness the rural-energy revolution

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s agricultural sector consumes nearly a fifth of its electricity and a hefty portion of diesel for irrigation. By replacing diesel pumps with solar-powered ones and solarising grid-connected pumps, the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme is playing a crucial role in reducing emission, lowering subsidies, and protecting farmers from volatile input costs. Phase 1 of the scheme, running through 2025-26, aims to achieve an additional 34.8 gigawatt (Gw) of solar power for irrigation through standalone solar pumps, grid-connected pump solarisation, and small solar projects on barren land. With about ₹34,000 crore earmarked, the scheme envisages
Topics : Climate Change Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Power Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon