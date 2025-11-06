Prioritise safety: Weaknesses in railways must be addressed quickly

A collision between a local mainline electric multiple unit (Memu) passenger train and a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has once again put the spotlight on India’s railway-safety preparedness. Initial investigation suggests that the accident occurred after the passenger train passed a signal set at danger — a reminder that human error and signalling lapses remain persistent weak points in India’s vast network. The tragedy comes even as the Union Cabinet recently cleared ₹24,634 crore worth of multitracking projects across four states, adding nearly 900 km of lines. Expansion, however, cannot be a substitute for safety. While “consequential” train accidents