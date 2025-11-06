Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Prioritise safety: Weaknesses in railways must be addressed quickly

Prioritise safety: Weaknesses in railways must be addressed quickly

The Bilaspur collision is a stark reminder that India's railway expansion must be matched by a stronger, technology-driven safety culture focused on prevention, not reaction

At least five people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.
premium

People gather after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, November 4. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A collision between a local mainline electric multiple unit (Memu) passenger train and a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has once again put the spotlight on India’s railway-safety preparedness. Initial investigation suggests that the accident occurred after the passenger train passed a signal set at danger — a reminder that human error and signalling lapses remain persistent weak points in India’s vast network. The tragedy comes even as the Union Cabinet recently cleared ₹24,634 crore worth of multitracking projects across four states, adding nearly 900 km of lines. Expansion, however, cannot be a substitute for safety. While “consequential” train accidents
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment rail safety BS Opinion Train Accident Indian Railways
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon