Protecting gig workers from exploitation: Govt needs a balanced approach

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya recently reiterated the government’s commitment to extending social-security benefits to gig and platform workers. He underscored the government’s active exploration of various approaches to ensure that these workers were brought under social-security schemes, akin to those available to traditional employees. In this regard, companies and aggregators employing gig and platform workers would be encouraged to lead the registration process of their workers on the eShram portal, which serves as a national database for unorganised workers. This initiative will be in line with the four new Labour Codes, introduced by