Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Protecting gig workers from exploitation: Govt needs a balanced approach

Protecting gig workers from exploitation: Govt needs a balanced approach

Achieving a careful balance is essential to safeguard these workers' rights and welfare while maintaining the operational viability of the businesses that depend on them

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya recently reiterated the government’s commitment to extending social-security benefits to gig and platform workers. He underscored the government’s active exploration of various approaches to ensure that these workers were brought under social-security schemes, akin to those available to traditional employees. In this regard, companies and aggregators employing gig and platform workers would be encouraged to lead the registration process of their workers on the eShram portal, which serves as a national database for unorganised workers. This initiative will be in line with the four new Labour Codes, introduced by

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon