Pushing productivity

Rigidities in the labour market often tend to create friction, which can affect productivity and general economic well-being. Supported by digitisation, flexibility in hiring rules, wages, and work hours can help both businesses and workers. Studies have shown that there are benefits associated with limited work hours and flexible work schedules. These include a higher self-perceived health status among workers, lower stress levels, and increased labour productivity. When Microsoft Japan introduced a four-day work week back in 2019, it reported