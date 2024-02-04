Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Qualitative improvement

Higher capex will improve growth prospects

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman
Premium

Photo: PTI

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pleasantly surprised Budget analysts by projecting a lower than expected fiscal deficit in the Interim Budget last week. This is particularly commendable because of the expected low nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth this financial year. The government expects to contain the fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2023-24, as against the Budget Estimate (BE) of 5.9 per cent. Further, sticking to the medium-term fiscal glide path — announced in the Budget speech for 2021-22 — of lowering the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 per cent of GDP, Ms Sitharaman projected a

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Prudence first

Measuring corruption

Raise standards

Economic prospects

Gender preference

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Business Standard Editorial Comment Finance minister Capex spending Union budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon