close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Questions about ONDC

The scope for disrupting Big Commerce is untested

Business Standard Editorial Comment
ONDC
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a not-for-profit initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, started with the well-intentioned objective of offering an open-source inclusive ecosystem for small and medium retailers who lack the wherewithal to engage with dominant app-based platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, or Zomato. As a means of offering sellers and buyers a level playing field to Big Commerce, especially in small towns, the ONDC can be seen as a welcome expansion of the competitive landscape of e-commerce, which currently has just a 6 per cent penetration in India. If the excitement on social media is any indication, food and grocery retailers, the two items that started out as pilot projects on the ONDC last year, offer significant discounts on food items ordered via the ONDC compared with Swiggy and Zomato, suggesting the creation of a viable alternative to these private equity/venture capital-backed giants. Even so, h
Or

Also Read

Under construction

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Investment conundrum

Lula in charge

Measuring success

Regulating AI

A subpar record

Curbing defence imports

Safe farming

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment E-commerce marketplace

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Logistics makes the world go around

Logistics
6 min read
Premium

Questions about ONDC

ONDC
3 min read
Premium

Measuring success

Illustration
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
2 min read
Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read
Premium

The cultural markers of urbanisation

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
2 min read
Premium

Measuring success

Illustration
3 min read
Premium

Questions about ONDC

ONDC
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon